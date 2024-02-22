Former Manchester United player could leave Old Trafford under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher could reportedly leave his role at Old Trafford under structural changes made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The ex-Scotland international returned to Man Utd in a non-playing role, joining as technical director back in 2021, and it seems he’s now one whose future looks in doubt under the new regime.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Fletcher and Matt Hargreaves are the main two names currently looking like they could leave the Red Devils amid Ratcliffe trying to bring in the likes of Dan Ashworth to overhaul the club’s transfer strategy.

The report also names Southampton’s Jason Wilcox as someone attracting interest from United, who clearly need to change their structure after a difficult period following the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

It was never going to be easy for MUFC to bounce back after the amazing impact Ferguson had in his lengthy tenure with the club, but there are certainly some changes they could make to the way they currently operate that could help them close the gap on their rivals.

Man Utd need transfer overhaul

It’s been clear for some time now that United have made a lot of poor choices when it comes to recruitment, with huge money spent on some big-name signings who have failed to deliver, with Antony one recent example, while others such as Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Harry Maguire have also been notable disappointments in the post-Fergie era.

Newcastle chief Ashworth is highly regarded and Fabrizio Romano provided CaughtOffside with an update on United’s pursuit of him earlier today.

“For Dan Ashworth it’s a negotiation now with Man United and Newcastle involved, we can just wait and see how it progresses. It’s not easy but Man United are working on it, they consider this one as priority,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.