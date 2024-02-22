Newcastle may need to sign a new striker this summer given their current forward’s injury worries and David James has backed them to sign one of the best in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have struggled to remain fit and stay out of the treatment room throughout the current campaign and the latter is once again unavailable for Eddie Howe.

There has been talk of Wilson not returning to St. James’ Park next season given the fact that he only has a contract until 2025 and speaking about a potential replacement, former England goalkeeper David James has backed the Magpies to get Brentford’s Ivan Toney

When asked whether Newcastle should re-sign Toney this summer, James told GGRecon: “Given Callum Wilson’s injury record this season, and I hope he can get himself fit to be in the conversation to go to Euro 2024 in the summer, but if there’s an ongoing issue for him there, then I think there’s a natural fit for Ivan Toney at Newcastle when you consider the way that Eddie Howe likes his side to play.

“If I had to choose where Ivan should go in the summer, then I would say Arsenal or Newcastle United, but it all depends on whether these teams are looking to win titles or just have a top goalscorer.”

Toney would be a great option for the Tyneside club as he is in top form and coming off the back of the best season of his career, where he scored 21 goals across 35 matches.

It would also be a great story as the striker left Newcastle back in 2018 having spent three years on Tyneside and he might feel that he has unfinished business there.