Inside Spain: Sad reality behind Dani Alves sentence, the Barcelona job and Kylian Mbappe fallout

On Thursday Dani Alves was convicted of rape of a 23-year-old woman, and given a four and a half year prison sentence. The overwhelming reaction in Spain has been that it is not enough.

Alves’ sentence was reduced to half of what the public prosecutor was seeking, as the judge considered it a mitigating factor that Alves paid €150k in damages to the victim as soon as the charges were set. This was paid by Neymar Junior’s family, and depending on circumstances, Alves may be allowed out in July of this year – a thoroughly depressing verdict.

In the actual football, Barcelona drew 1-1 with Napoli away, a match many considered they had thrown away, while Atletico Madrid went down 1-0 to Inter in the first legs of their Champions League clashes.

Manchester United are supposedly interested in Frenkie de Jong again (seatbelts on), although he had a go at the Catalan media for publishing what he called false details of his contract. Chelsea were in Naples to watch Jules Kounde in a full-on throwback.

It’s been another week of speculation over Xavi Hernandez’s replacement. Hansi Flick and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi had been labelled as the frontrunners, but interestingly just hours after it was announced that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving Bayern Munich this summer, Flick was described as ‘not a priority’ for the Catalans.

Down in Madrid, Toni Kroos is coming out of retirement to play for Germany at the Euros this summer. Marca said the deal for Kylian Mbappe had been signed, although the consensus is that they’re still thrashing out the terms of his image rights. Already the consequences are starting to be weighed up though, as Florentino Perez reportedly wants to see Carlo Ancelotti line up with all of Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe in the side next season, while today Achraf Hakimi was linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to spend €300m on Europe’s best to replace Mbappe.

Meanwhile Football España spoke to former Arsenal and current Real Betis defender Hector Bellerin, who was in fine form in his Ibero-Cockney accent. Why are footballers so scared of speaking their mind, and how is the game become more elitist. Click the link to find out.