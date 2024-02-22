Leeds United have completed swoop for Liverpool man

Leeds United have appointed Liverpool’s Martin Diggle as the club’s new academy manager as the 49ers group continue to make changes at Elland Road.

Diggle has spent nearly five years with the Merseyside club where he held the head of coach development role at Anfield. He previously worked for the FA and arrives at Leeds with a lot of experience under his belt.

The Championship club have put a lot of effort into their academy lately and the 49ers group have been pursuing multiple changes in the boardroom and amongst the backroom staff since their takeover.

Training Ground Guru reports that Diggle is the latest change at Elland Road as he replaces Adam Underwood, who took up his position as head of football operations in the summer when the 49ers took over.

It is clear that change is happening to take Leeds back to the top of English football and fans of the club can start to get excited given what is also occuring on the playing field.

