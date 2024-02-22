Video: Lionel Messi shows next level thinking on MLS return, commentator couldn’t believe it

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi were back in action on Wednesday night to get their MLS campaign underway against Real Salt Lake and the World Cup winner put on a show once again.

The Argentina star bagged one assist in the 2-0 win but ran the show for Miami. The 36-year-old went close to scoring on several occasions but there was one piece of skill that had people talking.

Messi showed why he is the greatest player to ever play the game by showcasing how different his football brain works on his MLS return.

As the Barcelona legend tried to work his way towards goal, there was a Real Salt Lake player on the floor injured. The Inter Miami star had the awareness to chip the ball over him perfectly before having his shot blocked.

The commentator and fans in the stadium lost their minds over this piece of genius as they prepare for an exciting season ahead with the World Cup winner.

Messi really chipped a player who was down injured ? pic.twitter.com/BN3fpsDjxy — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 22, 2024

This is not normal pic.twitter.com/btRypfpz3x — All About Argentina ??? (@AlbicelesteTalk) February 22, 2024

Pictures by Apple TV.