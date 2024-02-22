Liverpool eyeing move for highly-rated star from arch rivals Everton

Merseyside rivals Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to TEAMtalk.

In his breakthrough campaign at Goodison Park, the 21-year-old has excelled and garnered high praise for his defending efforts.

Branthwaite has attracted interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid, and now Liverpool may also be joining the list of clubs showing interest in the player.

Given how outstanding Branthwaite has been this season, it is not shocking to see his name associated with teams like Manchester United and Arsenal.

The young player seized his opportunity to play for the first team at Goodison early in the season after making an impression when on loan at PSV in the Netherlands the previous year.

The rumored interest from Liverpool is surprising, though. Abel Xavier was the last person to cross the barrier directly, and that was in 2002.

If this rumour is accurate, Liverpool would need to offer Everton a huge financial incentive to cash in.

They would be paying a hefty fee for his services, but they would also be paying an extra tax, if you will, to placate the irate Everton supporters.

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to splash the cash in the summer and Branthwaite is one of his primary transfer targets.

Along with Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, United are serious in signing the young centre-back to replace their aging centre-backs Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

The Everton defender will be one of the hottest properties when the transfer window starts at the end of the season.