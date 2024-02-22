Liverpool planning approach for Bayer Leverkusen man, not Xabi Alonso

Not only are Liverpool on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the Reds still need to appoint a new sporting director and their search has led them to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Merseyside club have not had a stable sporting director since Michael Edwards left the role at the end of the 2022 campaign as Jorg Schmadtke departed the Premier League side at the end of the January transfer window having only joined last June.

Liverpool will be keen to appoint a new sporting director before hiring their next manager and according to Football Insider, the Reds are planning to informally approach Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes.

There are other names on the Premier League giants’ list, but the German is a top target following the work he has done in Leverkusen.

Why to Liverpool like Bayer Leverkusen’s Simon Rolfes?

Rolfes is highly regarded in Germany having turned the fortunes of Bayer Leverkusen around over the last year.

The German sporting director appointed Xabi Alonso as the Bundesliga club’s manager back in 2022 and has added gems to the Spanish coach’s squad in the form of Victor Boniface, Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong – the latter two have been two of the best full-backs in Europe this season.

Rolfes looks like he could be a good option for the major role at Liverpool and if the German is appointed, that will increase the chances of the Premier League side landing Alonso as their manager this summer.