Liverpool reached huge milestone against Luton Town, only second time under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool had to come from behind to beat Luton Town 4-1 on Wednesday night at Anfield and the victory saw the Reds reach a huge milestone for only the second time under Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

The Merseyside club went behind early in the game after Chiedozie Ogbene headed the visitors in front but a quickfire double in the second half from Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo would give Liverpool the lead.

Luiz Diaz and Harvey Eliott would follow those strikes up to make it four but it was the Colombian’s goal that helped the team secure a significant achievement.

The winger’s goal put him on 10 for the season and that saw him become the fifth member of Klopp’s squad to reach that milestone – Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo are the others.

This is only the second time in a full season under Klopp that this has been done, the last was during the 2021/22 campaign.

?? Liverpool now have 5 players with 10+ goals this season! This is only the second time in a full season under Jurgen Klopp, the last was in 2021/22. pic.twitter.com/uwomZxkqow — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) February 22, 2024

Liverpool’s forwards are on fire

Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino achieved the feat that season and that was a campaign which saw the Reds go far in all four competitions.

Klopp’s men are trying to achieve the same thing throughout the rest of the current season and with their five forwards producing plenty of goals, it might be possible, although significant injuries look like they might play a role in how the Reds’ season goes.