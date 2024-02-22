Liverpool reportedly rejected an enquiry from Chelsea for Darwin Nunez last summer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Times, who claim the Reds were approached by their domestic rivals for Nunez nearly nine months ago.

Rumoured to have been considering parting ways with the then-struggling Uruguay international, Liverpool’s recruitment team were believed to be mulling over the striker’s future.

And with Chelsea in desperate need of a new centre forward before eventually signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, the London-based club offered to take Nunez off Liverpool’s hands.

The Blues’ audacious transfer plan didn’t materialise though. Liverpool kept hold of the South American who has since gone on to turn his form around.

Scoring nine and assisting seven Premier League goals so far this season, Liverpool fans will be thankful their club kept the faith and opted against cutting their losses on the £85 million striker.

Since seeing their approach rejected, Chelsea have been forced to continue with Jackson, although there is an argument to suggest the African is not a natural striker, promoting speculation the Londoners will go all out to land a prolific marksman with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen thought to be top of Todd Boehly’s wishlist.