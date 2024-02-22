Man United ‘considering’ mammoth £155 million offer for Real Madrid Galactico

Manchester United are reportedly ‘considering’ making Real Madrid a huge summer offer for Vinicius Junior.

After welcoming new shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Red Devils are set for a busy and important summer transfer window.

Not only are the Premier League giants likely to offload multiple fringe players, including 2022 summer flop Antony, who, according to Fichajes, is valued at just £43 million, but they’re also expected to bring in some fresh faces.

And according to the same outlet, Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is a dream summer signing. Landing the world-class winger will not be an easy mission though. Not only does the Brazilian wish to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has an eye-watering price tag.

Real Madrid’s resolve is expected to be tested with United prepared to offer up to £155 million (€180 million) in exchange for the talented 23-year-old.

A lot will depend on Kylian Mbappe’s future. The French forward is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and with Madrid clear favourites for his signature, questions over what his impending arrival could mean for Vinicius Junior will naturally be asked, and judging by these latest reports, United are already preparing to answer them.

