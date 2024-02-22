“I’d walk there” – 253-goal Man United legend wants to work with Man City

Man United legend Wayne Rooney is currently looking for a new job in football management and the 38-year-old has admitted he’d love to work with Man City.

The former striker has been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham City earlier this season and life as a manager has been tough for the former Man United star since ending his playing career.

Rooney has taken on some tough jobs in his short career and has now admitted he’d love to work under Pep Guardiola at Man City to improve his skills.

The 38-year-old was the latest guest on Sky Sports’ Stick to Football podcast, where admitted he would “walk” to Man City to learn from the world’s best manager.

“If Pep Guardiola asked me to be his assistant, I’d walk there,” Rooney told host Gary Neville.

“You see what (Mikel) Arteta is doing now (at Arsenal) and I strongly believe a lot of that is from learning what Guardiola was doing, and so it depends on what the situation is.

“For me, the best manager is Pep and you look at how he adapts – how they (City) are playing now is not the same as how they were playing four years ago. He keeps making these subtle changes and then you see everyone else trying to do the same. They also work harder than anyone else.”

Would joining Man City help the Man United legend’s career?

Working under Guardiola would certainly help Rooney’s career but at what cost? The Man United legend would never be welcomed back to Old Trafford if he joined Man City and that would be a shame given his stellar career at the Manchester club.

The former England international is the Red Devils’ all-time top goalscorer with 253 goals and he won every trophy possible at the Premier League giants.

The right job will come Rooney’s way soon and it would be best if he didn’t join his next club mid-season. At 38, the legendary player is still very young and has plenty of time to get the management side of the sport right.