Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes via TeamTalk, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation and they could look to make a move for the 25-year-old Uruguay international.

Valverde would be an exceptional signing for any Premier League club. He has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in European football and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The midfielder will add defensive cover, drive, creativity and goals to the Manchester United midfield. He could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay.

Manchester United need players of his calibre if they want to challenge for the league title once again. However, he is a key player for Real Madrid and the Spanish outfit have no reason to sell him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have spent substantial amounts of money on midfield signings in recent windows and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to break the bank for Valverde once again. There is no doubt that the 25 year-old is a world-class player who will transform them in the middle of the park. He could be the ideal partner for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

However, the Blues are unlikely to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and it will be difficult for them to attract world-class players.