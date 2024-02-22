Man United and Arsenal could be set for battle over wonderkid forward transfer

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel.

The talented 18-year-old has caught the eye at Bayern this season, but there’s plenty of competition in the squad at the Allianz Arena, so there’s no guarantee he’s going to continue to play regularly.

According to Bild, Tel has Man Utd and Arsenal showing an interest in him ahead of the summer, so it could be that we’ll see the Frenchman moving to the Premier League for the next step in his career.

Both United and Arsenal could do with making additions up front, with Erik ten Hag relying a lot on Rasmus Hojlund this season, who has only just got into a rich vein of form after a slow start, while Marcus Rashford has gone horribly off the boil.

Mathys Tel in action for Bayern Munich

Tel could also be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, with the Brazil international not the most prolific forward in the world and a little too injury prone to be relied on over the course of a whole campaign.

Bayern will surely be wary of losing such a top young player, but it seems this could be a story to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead, if Bild’s report is anything to go by.

Mathys Tel has had other transfer suitors before

French football expert Jonathan Johnson recently gave CaughtOffside some insight into Tel and his previous transfer choices, saying: “He’s certainly a talented young player, and he was on the radar of a number of top clubs before making the move to Bayern, though he was always very clear that he saw his future in Munich once their interest became clear.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham want to sign 20-year-old Juventus star, Italian club willing to sell
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano expects interest in Crystal Palace trio amid Liverpool transfer links
Man United’s bold transfer plans include four players from the same club

“I think there was a hope that he’d stay in Ligue 1 for a bit longer or maybe even move on loan to a club pushing for promotion from Ligue 2, but in the end things moved so fast he ended up making the move to Bayern.”

More Stories Mathys Tel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.