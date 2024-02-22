Man United and Arsenal could be set for battle over wonderkid forward transfer

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel.

The talented 18-year-old has caught the eye at Bayern this season, but there’s plenty of competition in the squad at the Allianz Arena, so there’s no guarantee he’s going to continue to play regularly.

According to Bild, Tel has Man Utd and Arsenal showing an interest in him ahead of the summer, so it could be that we’ll see the Frenchman moving to the Premier League for the next step in his career.

Both United and Arsenal could do with making additions up front, with Erik ten Hag relying a lot on Rasmus Hojlund this season, who has only just got into a rich vein of form after a slow start, while Marcus Rashford has gone horribly off the boil.

Tel could also be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, with the Brazil international not the most prolific forward in the world and a little too injury prone to be relied on over the course of a whole campaign.

Bayern will surely be wary of losing such a top young player, but it seems this could be a story to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead, if Bild’s report is anything to go by.

Mathys Tel has had other transfer suitors before

French football expert Jonathan Johnson recently gave CaughtOffside some insight into Tel and his previous transfer choices, saying: “He’s certainly a talented young player, and he was on the radar of a number of top clubs before making the move to Bayern, though he was always very clear that he saw his future in Munich once their interest became clear.

“I think there was a hope that he’d stay in Ligue 1 for a bit longer or maybe even move on loan to a club pushing for promotion from Ligue 2, but in the end things moved so fast he ended up making the move to Bayern.”