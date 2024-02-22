According to Globo Esporte, Brazil manager Dorival Junior and Paqueta had a dinner together in London this week.

According to the Brazilian media outlet, the 61-year-old has the full support of the Brazilian national team federation to select the Hammers player for next games against Spain and England.

Lucas Paqueta has not appeared for West Ham since FA Cup match against Bristol City at the as he is sidelined due to injury.

The Brazilian has been outstanding for the Hammers this season, but his personal life has been turbulent as a result of an ongoing investigation about possible betting violations.

The 26-year-old has been omitted from the national squad due to investigation but he is now set to be included in Brazil squad for upcoming games