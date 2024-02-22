Newcastle United and Eddie Howe are hoping to add another defensive-minded midfielder to their squad this summer and the Magpies believe Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios could be the answer to their problems.

According to German outlet, Bild via Sport Witness, Newcastle remain interested in Palacios who is valued at around £34m by the Bundesliga leaders ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies had an interest in the Argentina star last year following the suspension of Sandro Tonali but decided not to make a move for the World Cup winner and now, Howe wants Palacios to become a key player at the heart of his team.

The 25-year-old is a very talented player and has been a crucial part of Leverkusen’s success this season.

However, with a contract in Germany until 2028 and with Champions League football to offer the midfielder next season, the Bundesliga club are in a strong position to keep him.

The report also states that Newcastle face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa for Palacios’ signature as this looks like an interesting transfer story to keep an eye on this summer.