During a live on-air discussion about Everton’s Financial Fair Play saga, Jim White made a dig at Simon Jordan.

The Toffees are still awaiting the outcome of their appeal, as Sean Dyche’s side has contested the 10-point deduction imposed for violating the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. Despite the hearing concluding earlier this month, the verdict has yet to be disclosed.

While Jordan deems the independent commission’s deliberation time reasonable, White has criticised the delay, implying that the Premier League is not “reinventing the wheel.”

White stated on TalkSPORT: “We’re not reinventing the wheel are we Simon? They either reduce it or they don’t and they have had a considerable period of time to do it.”

Jordan hit back with: “I don’t know, I’m not in the circulation. When was the appeal heard, January? We’re in the third week of February now. Most situations like this would be dealt with and circulated within a month and that’s probably what will happen.”

The Everton saga continues

The prolonged uncertainty surrounding Everton’s points deduction has left both the club and its supporters in the dark for an extended period. It serves no one’s interests if the independent commission further prolongs their decision-making process.

In the heat of a relegation battle, Everton’s fortunes hang in the balance. A mere restoration of a couple of the initial 10 points deducted for their first offense would provide a substantial uplift to Dyche’s side in their quest for survival.

Furthermore, looming over the Toffees is the possibility of a second charge, which cannot be addressed until the appeal process for the initial breach is resolved. Everton face the ominous prospect of another substantial deduction looming over them.

Clarity is urgently required on the blue half of Merseyside sooner rather than later; otherwise, the Toffees risk sliding further towards the Championship and jeopardising their Premier League status.