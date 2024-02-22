The anticipated reunion of Harry Kane and Eric Dier at Bayern Munich could be brief, as the club are reportedly planning to part ways with the defender this summer.

According to a recent report from Sport Bild (via Daily Mail), Bayern have serious doubts regarding Dier’s capabilities, particularly his lack of pace, which is deemed unsuitable for the Bundesliga giants.

Despite signing Dier on loan from Tottenham in January with the option to extend the loan by another 12 months this summer, the latest report suggests that he is poised to return to north London shortly.

Dier’s tenure at Bayern has been limited to just five appearances, three of which were starts. However, Thomas Tuchel’s team have struggled significantly, losing their last two Bundesliga matches and falling short in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie against Lazio, with Dier observing from the bench.

Eric Dier to be sent back to Tottenham

If Dier returns to Tottenham, it’s highly likely that the club will seek to sell him this summer. Under Ange Postecoglou, Dier only made one Premier League start, during a 2-1 loss to Wolves. With the signings of Micky van de Ven in the summer and Radu Dragusin in January, Dier has fallen considerably down the club’s pecking order.

If this report holds true, his agent may already be exploring potential moves for the summer. Dier will be eager to feature this weekend when Bayern face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The England defender would have been hopeful of cementing a regular starting place at Bayern Munich as the England squad are soon to be selected ahead of Euro 2024, which will be hosted in Germany. But now it seems as though the move has backfired casting his future in major doubt given his parent club, Tottenham Hotspur, have no role for him to play.