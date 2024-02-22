Tottenham Hotspur may consider bringing back Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The North London club reportedly have a buyback clause in his contract. Walker-Peters joined Southampton from Spurs in 2020 for £12 million after a loan spell with the Saints. Since then, the 26-year-old has established himself as a vital player for Southampton, delivering standout performances in both the Premier League and in the Championship this term.

As per David Ornstein’s report in The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur are understood to have inserted a £30 million buy-back clause in Walker-Peters’ contract. Additionally, it’s been noted that both Arsenal and Manchester United have shown interest in the Southampton defender.

Walker-Peters has had a standout season with Southampton under Russell Martin, indicating his desire to continue playing in the Premier League, either with Southampton or another club.

Since joining St Mary’s, Walker-Peters has shown significant improvement, potentially beyond what Spurs initially anticipated. This development could prompt Spurs to consider re-signing him.

Graeme Bailey from HITC (as reported by The Spurs News) suggests that Walker-Peters shouldn’t be overlooked, especially as Tottenham seeks a versatile defender capable of playing on both flanks.

While Pedro Porro has been the main choice for Ange Postecoglou at right-back this season, having a versatile player like Walker-Peters could prove beneficial. With interest from other clubs in securing his signature, Tottenham Hotspur might see an opportunity to outpace their competitors in securing the defender.

Tottenham’s chances of signing Kyle Walker-Peters could be boosted

With his contract set to expire in 2025, Southampton will face a crucial decision later this year regarding Walker-Peters. If he opts against renewing his contract, the Saints may need to consider selling him or risk losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

Securing promotion back to the Premier League would significantly enhance their chances of persuading Walker-Peters to remain at St Mary’s. The club face a challenging task for the remainder of the season to secure a top-two finish in the Championship.