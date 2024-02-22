Transfer news: Man United star’s future, Chelsea ace admired by rivals, Tuchel next club & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Latest on Dan Ashworth and Mason Greenwood after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impressive media round

It was a big day for Manchester United yesterday as the minority stake of INEOS was finally completely confirmed, and I was impressed with how Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke – it was very good communication in my opinion. Breath of fresh air for the club, very clear intentions, honest words.

Ratcliffe also mentioned his views on the sporting director role, and for Dan Ashworth it’s a negotiation now with Man United and Newcastle involved, we can just wait and see how it progresses. It’s not easy but Man United are working on it, they consider this one as priority.

The future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United is still open, with Sir Jim speaking yesterday and, among other things, stating that they will make a decision on Greenwood in the upcoming weeks and months.

Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe and is due to return to Man United at the end of the season. There have been many transfer rumours and stories claiming that Greenwood was already out of the Man United project, but from Ratcliffe the message is clear: they will take some time, they will discuss many points with Greenwood, including the club values, and then they will make a final decision.

There is some interest from other clubs, but keep an eye on the Greenwood situation, because United will take some internal decision on him.

Issues with players and transfers at Bayern but Tuchel wants quick return to management

Big news yesterday as it was confirmed that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving his position as Bayern Munich manager at the end of this current season. It’s been a hugely challenging campaign for Bayern, and the decision has now been made for the club and manager to part ways.

There were many issues, from what I’m told, including issues with players. Also transfers because Tuchel was not happy with the Joao Palhinha and Trevoh Chalobah deals collapsing on Deadline Day in August – the situation between Tuchel and the club was not ideal. It’s not an issue with tactics, from what I heard, but more about some personal relationships, and so this is why they both came to the decision to go their separate ways at the end of the season.

Tuchel wants to stay in football and return to managing as soon as possible, for sure. There have been links with Barcelona, but let’s see what Barca want to do, as I told you about Hansi Flick they will take their time to decide and consider the options they have available. But for sure, Tuchel wants to return to coaching immediately after leaving Bayern.

Not possible for Endrick to delay Real Madrid move

There have been reports of Endrick staying in Brazil with Palmeiras until the end of the current Brazilian season, so until the end of December. So this would mean Endrick not joining Real Madrid in the summer, but next January.

Still, the answer I’m getting from sources on this Endrick story is that it’s impossible, there is no chance. The agents of Endrick guarantee that the striker will join Real Madrid this summer, and there has not even been a request from Palmeiras to sign him on loan because they know it’s impossible.

So, despite these stories, and despite the very advanced negotiation between Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe, it doesn’t change anything on Endrick. The plan remains very clear, and that is for Endrick to join Real Madrid in the summer and play for his new club from the start of the 2024/25 season.

In other news…

Conor Gallagher – I’m aware that Conor Gallagher stories are always in the media but my honest understanding is that there is nothing new to report right now. We stated multiple times that Tottenham like him and that Ange Postecoglou is a big fan, but the real news will be if and when Spurs make an approach to Chelsea, but this hasn’t happened so far. Chelsea still have a chance to extend his contract until June/July, otherwise all parties will consider a summer move.

Guido Rodriguez – The Real Betis midfielder is expected to leave as a free agent this summer, but I can’t name specific clubs as destinations yet. He was on Atletico Madrid’s list in November/December, but they signed already other players in that position so let’s see what they decide with Guido now. Still, my expectation is for him to leave and it will be an interesting saga to follow.

Crystal Palace – There have been fresh reports about Crystal Palace stars Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi attracting interest from big clubs ahead of the summer. I expect all of them to get a lot of interest for sure. But to be honest, in terms of clubs or negotiations, nothing is clear yet, despite what may have been reported elsewhere.