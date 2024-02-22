Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becomes the all-time top goalscorer in the Europa League

Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has secured the title of the Europa League’s top goal scorer of all time by scoring against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Aubameyang notched his 31st Europa League goal against Donetsk on Thursday, calmly slotting into the bottom corner after being played in on goal, thereby establishing a new record.

Previously tied with Radamel Falcao at 30 goals, he has now surpassed the former Manchester United star. It’s worth noting that the record dates back to 2009, following the rebranding of the UEFA Cup. Nevertheless, he shares the honour with Swedish icon Henrik Larsson, the leading goalscorer in the UEFA Cup era.

Aubameyang has spread his Europa League goals across multiple clubs. He bagged 14 goals for Arsenal, eight for Borussia Dortmund, two for Barcelona, and now seven for Marseille. His goal on Thursday contributed to Marseille’s 3-1 victory on the night, securing a 5-3 aggregate win for the Ligue 1 club.

He loves this competition!! ? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabs yet another goal in the #UEL! ? pic.twitter.com/sI92qgcP1e — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 22, 2024

Following their Europa League encounter with Shakhtar, Marseille are set to square off against Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday. As of now, they occupy ninth position in the league standings.

It has been somewhat of a failure in the league this season but the Europa League competition gives Marseille an opportunity to chase success.