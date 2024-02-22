Watch: Ruben Neves adds another outrageous strike to his goal collection

It’s a highlight that Premier League supporters and even EFL Championship fans are familiar with over the last few years, a Ruben Neves wonderstrike.

The Portuguese central midfielder added to his outrageous goal collection on Thursday when Al Hilal defeated Sepahan in the AFC Champions League via an aggregate scoreline of 6-2.

Neves’ long-range strike made it 2-1 on the night with the effort being just his third goal for Al Hilal in all competitions this campaign.

The 26-year-old centre-midfielder evidently only scores absolute screamers, as we witnessed during his time in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers between the 2017/18 campaign and the 2022/23 season.

