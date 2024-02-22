West Ham star meets up with national team boss as selection dilemma looms

According to Ge Globo, West Ham standout Lucas Paqueta met up with Brazil manager Dorival Junior in London this week to explore a potential comeback to the national team.

The Brazilian news outlet disclosed via their website on February 22 that the meeting centered around the investigation into betting irregularities that had led to the star’s expulsion from the national team squad initially.

Recent discussions strongly indicate that Paqueta’s return to the international side is highly probable. This development coincides with reported interest from Manchester City, who were initially deterred by the betting allegations against Paqueta.

With reports suggesting that Paqueta may have an opportunity to make a comeback to the national team due to his outstanding performance for West Ham this season, attention will turn to Manchester City’s transfer stance.

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta to be called up for Brazil

The selection of Paqueta for the national team could raise separate concerns at the London Stadium, especially considering that squads are set to be named on March 1st, and the midfielder is presently sidelined with an injury.

Naturally, the player will be eager to secure another international cap as soon as possible, and assuming his recovery progresses smoothly, it appears probable that he will resume representing Brazil in the near future.

Meanwhile West Ham supporters will just be hopeful the charismatic attacking midfielder can return to the Hammers’ side as soon as possible, given their poor form in 2024 (winless this calendar year in all competitions). Additionally, David Moyes’ team have failed to find the back of the net in three consecutive Premier League games while conceding 11 in that time.