West Ham want to sign 20-year-old Juventus star, Italian club willing to sell

Juventus’ winger Samuel Illing-Junior is available for a summer transfer, and West Ham United are prepared to fight for his services. HITC reports that the Serie A team is open to a sale.

The news site claims that the Hammers, Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Wolves are interested in signing the England youth international, who is the youngest player to have started a Champions League match for Juventus.

After failing to make an impression on Max Allegri’s team this season, Juventus are willing to sell, and a £16 million price tag could be sufficient to get him into the Premier League.

The Hammers have a ton of important decisions to make, therefore this summer transfer window will be monumental.

In light of David Moyes’ uncertain future and rumours that the team is interested in Thomas Tuchel despite having already contacted Graham Potter and Julen Lopetegui, the club must first decide on a manager.

These choices must be made as soon as possible since only then will the club be able to decide on their transfer targets.

Though Raphinha of Barcelona has previously been mentioned as a possible alternative, it is certain that a winger has been pursued for the summer, with Lucas Paqueta being a priority for Manchester City.

Iling-Junior, on the other hand, may be a less expensive option. He would join with a maximum amount of improvement potential and be able to be sold later on for a profit. Undoubtedly, this is one to watch.

The Hammers are expected to be active in the market this summer as they are looking to add key players to a number of positions.