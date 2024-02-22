Xabi Alonso breaks silence on Liverpool and Bayern Munich job links

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has finally broken his silence on the numerous media stories that have been doing the rounds about him potentially leaving his current club to take over at either Liverpool or Bayern Munich in the summer.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, the Spanish tactician insisted he had nothing to say about the stories, and that his current focus is only on Leverkusen.

See below for Alonso’s quotes in full as he responded to the recent speculation about his future…

Xabi Alonso on his future: "Bayern, Liverpool? I have nothing new to say". "Right now I'm Bayer Leverkusen coach and that's certain. Regarding the future, I have nothing new to say". "Call received from Bayern? That's only hypotetical, again — I have nothing new to say".

Xabi Alonso looks ideal for Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp

Alonso has done a tremendous job at Leverkusen this season, with the club currently eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga in a surprise development that could see them win the first German league title in their history, and finally halting the remarkable run of Bayern Munich, who have won the last eleven in a row.

It’s hard to imagine someone who’d be a better fit for Liverpool than Alonso, who has his team playing a stylish brand of football that wouldn’t be too dissimilar to what this current crop of Reds players have got used to under Klopp.

Klopp is a legendary figure at Liverpool, but recently announced he’d be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, and though it will take some time to see who’s going to replace him, it’s hard to see a better candidate than Alonso, who also has that LFC connection from playing for the club.

Bayern Munich could also be a tempting job for him, however, with Thomas Tuchel set to step down at the Allianz Arena at the end of this current campaign after under-achieving with this squad.

For now, it seems Alonso is giving little away about links with their club, though.