37-year-old Olivier Giroud is considering Major League Soccer move

Olivier Giroud, the 37-year-old attacker for AC Milan, is reportedly considering moving to America to test out Major League Soccer, according to Calciomercato.

Giroud has had a remarkable career for his nation and at club level. He has played for some of Europe’s top football teams. The French international established himself at Montpellier before moving on to Arsenal in the summer of 2012.

Before relocating to rival Chelsea in the winter of 2018, he enjoyed a fruitful tenure with the North London club. Giroud moved to Italy in 2021 after winning the Champions League with the Blues.

The French World Cup winner has so far enjoyed great success with AC Milan. With them, he has already won the league.

He’s still going strong at 37 years old. The French striker has made 30 appearances this season and has tallied 13 goals and nine assists.

Despite his excellent achievements, his future at the club remains unclear. At the end of the current campaign, Giroud’s deal with the Italian team expires. There are no discussions on a renewal at this time, and one is unlikely to occur until the very end.

After the season is over, both sides are expected to assess the situation, at which point a decision can be made. With the sort of form he has shown this season, Milan could consider providing him a new contract.

It will be intriguing to observe what ambitions the former striker has, though. The report claims that he is fond of the concept of relocating to the United States and joining Major League Soccer.

The world’s top football players are already represented in the MLS, and Giroud may be a significant addition.