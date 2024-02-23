Manager who ended club’s 19-year wait for league title emerges as leading contender for Liverpool job

Liverpool’s search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor is well underway and a highly-rated coach in Portugal has now emerged as a leading contender for the Anfield role.

Klopp will leave the Reds at the end of the season having experienced a successful nine years on Merseyside and whoever follows the German coach will have a tough act to follow.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso has been tipped to land the Liverpool job given his current success in Germany and his Anfield past, but if the Premier League giants fail to bring their former midfielder to the club, a talented coach in Portugal could become Klopp’s successor.

According to the Independent, Sporting CP’s manager Ruben Amorim has emerged as a leading candidate for the Liverpool job following the work he has done with the Portuguese giants in recent years.

Ruben Amorim linked to Liverpool

Portugal is known for producing talented coaches and Amorim is one of the best amongst the current crop. The 39-year-old has been at Sporting since 2020 and has had great success at the Estádio José Alvalade.

The 2020/21 campaign saw Amorim deliver the club their first league title in 19 years, while the Portuguese coach has also won the Portuguese League Cup twice since being appointed.

Sporting CP are currently second in the league, level on points with Benfica but have a game in hand. Should Amorim deliver the Portuguese giants a second league title during his reign, that would be a spectacular way to depart the club for Liverpool having cemented his place as a club legend.