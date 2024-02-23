Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport via SportWitness, the 28-year-old midfielder will be a free agent in the summer and a number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring his situation and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services in the coming months.

The French international midfielder has proven his quality with club and country and he could be a key player for all three clubs.

Arsenal need more depth in the middle of the park and Rabiot could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice. He could be the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey, who has been linked with an exit in recent months.

The 28-year-old will add defensive cover and control to the side.

At Liverpool, he could be the ideal replacement for Thiago Alcantara, who will be a free agent in the summer. The Spaniard will have to be replaced adequately and the experienced Frenchman would be the ideal alternative.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they need to bring in upgrades on players like Scott McTominay in the summer. Rabiot has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could be the ideal deep lying playmaker for Erik ten Hag. He will help Manchester United defensively and dominate proceedings in the middle of the park.

The French international is an expert when it comes to controlling the tempo of the game and Manchester United are in desperate need of someone with his skill set.

Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a major coup.

The report from Corriere Dello Sport adds that the Premier League club could offer him a lucrative package, which would see him earn more than his €7 million-per-season salary at Juventus.