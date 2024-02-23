Shock for Aston Villa as Bayern come for main man

With it agreed that Bayern Munich will part ways with Thomas Tuchel this summer, the search has begun for his successor, and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery has emerged as a shock contender for the role.

There’s plenty of time left for the Bundesliga giants to draw up their shortlist of names, with Xabi Alonso making the early running as a potential favourite should he depart from current employers, Bayer Leverkusen.

Kicker (h/t Fichajes) note that Alonso is the “preferred candidate,” however, it seems that the way in which Emery has transformed the Villains since taking over from Steven Gerrard has opened the eyes of the Bayern board.

Having worked at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal during his managerial career as well as many other clubs, Emery is aware of the pressures that come with taking a ‘big’ job.

However, surely none would be bigger than taking over at the Allianz Arena when Bayern are at their lowest point in more than a decade.

Kane’s goals for Bayern could mean nothing

Despite Harry Kane banging in so many goals this season, he’s been continuously let down by his team-mates, and recent league defeats have left them floundering.

At the time of writing, the Bavarians are eight points behind Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side in the title chase with only 12 games left, are already out of the German cup and trail to Lazio in the Champions League.