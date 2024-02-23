According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are not going to make a permanent move for Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Galatasaray star joined the Premier League club on a loan deal with an obligation to buy option if certain conditions are met.

However, as per the report, concerns have arisen among Aston Villa’s management regarding the player’s injury history, prompting hesitancy regarding a permanent move.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding his arrival, Zaniolo has struggled to secure a regular spot in the team under manager Unai Emery.

His last start dates back to December, against Bournemouth, and he has only featured in seven out of 21 league games.

The Italian midfielder has managed to score just two goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa, failing to make a significant impact on the field.

While Zaniolo attracted significant interest during his time at AS Roma, where he showcased impressive performances with 24 goals and 18 assists in 128 games, he has found it challenging to replicate that form in the Premier League.

As a result, it is speculated that Zaniolo might return to his parent club, Galatasaray, as Aston Villa reassesses its options for the upcoming transfer window.