Aston Villa are currently pushing for Champions League qualification for the next season and they are fourth in the league table.

The Premier League outfit have now been handed a major boost in their hopes of securing Champions League football next season.

Union SG recently knocked out Frankfurt after a 4-3 aggregate win and England are now closing in on Germany in the coefficient table. If they can overtake Germany or Italy, the extra spots in the European competitions could be awarded to them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Ideally, Aston Villa will hope to secure Champions League qualification through a league finish.

They have had an impressive season so far and it remains to be seen whether Unai Emery can guide his side to a strong finish to the season.

They have put together a talented squad and qualifying for Europe will help them attract better players and improve their squad significantly. Emery has extensive experience of doing well in European competitions and he could take Aston Villa to a whole new level.

