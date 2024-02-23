Championship midfielder sentenced to jail for fracturing a truck driver’s skull with a rock

QPR player midfielder Ilias Chair has been sentenced to jail for fracturing a truck driver’s skull with a rock.

According to Daily Mail, the Moroccan international, born in Antwerp, Belgium, was handed a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £13,400 to the victim after being found guilty of the offence.

The incident occurred during a trip with his brother and friends in Bazeilles, France, back in the summer of 2020.

On the bus back to Belgium, it is claimed that another woman lashed out, acting violently, which resulted in a big brawl during which allegedly, Chair, grabbed a rock and hit Niels T.

As per the prosecutors, the victim suffered a severe skull fracture, resulting in him losing consciousness and being hospitalised in critical condition.

Despite the sentencing, Chair continues to deny his involvement and even sought a retrial with different lawyers, which was subsequently denied.

QPR have issued the statement, opting not to make further comments, citing that the legal proceedings are ongoing and yet to reach a conclusion.

The attacking midfielder has been one of QPR’s best players over the past few years, making 223 appearances, scoring 32 and assisting 36. This season alone, he has made 31 appearances, scoring 4 and assisting 5.

Chair is expected to remain available to play for the Rangers while he appeals the sentence.