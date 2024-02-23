This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Today’s exclusive transfer round-up from Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, featuring Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool and more

Today’s top stories:

Bayern’s trump card to potentially beat Liverpool to Xabi Alonso…

Could this be Florian Wirtz’s final season in the Bundesliga?

And further updates on Victor Boniface, Jeremie Frimpong, Thomas Tuchel and more!

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Leverkusen is the team of the moment in the Bundesliga. This, of course, arouses interest abroad. The Premier League is once again at the forefront! At all club levels, English clubs would like to go on a shopping tour of the possible future German champions. But FC Bayern’s separation from Thomas Tuchel in the summer also has an impact on the Premier League.

LIVERPOOL

It is no longer a secret that Xabi Alonso is the top candidate to succeed Jürgen Klopp. But FC Bayern now also has Alonso as number one on their wish list. The fact that Tuchel is still allowed to be coach until the summer also has to do with the fact that Bayern is waiting for Alonso. The Bayern bosses are self-confident because so far they have gotten every coach they wanted. Even Pep Guardiola. They have a trump card in former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Because Rummenigge always kept in touch with Alonso and is considered a confidant of the Spaniard. So Liverpool have got a serious competitor.

In Leverkusen, the bosses still have high hopes that Alonso will stay. Because: The coach has already given his wishes for new players for the new season. However: A farewell to Alonso could also mean a serious loss in the Leverkusen squad. Florian Wirtz (20) is Alonso’s key player. He has complete freedom under his coach. For Wirtz it is clear: If Alonso stays, he will stay beyond 2024. But if Alonso goes to Liverpool in the summer, Wirtz could follow him. Liverpool already have scouts in the stands in Leverkusen to analyse Wirtz. The Reds have Wirtz on their shopping list. However, with a transfer fee of €130m, the player would be very expensive. There are enough interested parties with Manchester City, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. The player is currently too expensive for FC Bayern. But that could change if Jamal Musiala (20) does not extend his contract in Munich (currently until 2026). If Musiala has to be sold, Bayern could suddenly afford Wirtz as a replacement.

Liverpool still have one Leverkusen player on their list: Jonathan Tah (28) came from Hamburger SV in 2015 for a fee of €7.5m. The defence chief is the second Bayer player alongside Jeremy Frimpong (23) to have an exit clause in his contract, which is valid until 2025: €18m. Tah, it seems, is interested in moving to the English Premier League. In addition to Liverpool, Tottenham are also very interested. Basic requirement: If Tah doesn’t extend and goes, then only to a Champions League club.

There is good news for Leverkusen, at least in the position of sports director. Simon Rolfes does not want to be Jörg Schmadtke’s successor. Rolfes said of the rumours of interest from Liverpool: “Our work is also noticed outside of Leverkusen, so there is speculation every now and then. But that doesn’t change my attitude towards Bayer 04. I consciously extended my stay here and am happy with the current constellation at the club. We are very ambitious at all levels.”

MANCHESTER UNITED

Thomas Tuchel wants to return to the Premier League in the summer. Internally at FC Bayern he has said too often what is better in the Premier League. That wasn’t good for his work in Munich. He now has the chance to return to England in the summer. One club that is high on his wish list is Manchester United. There have been contacts with United and Tuchel’s management from time to time in the past. Should Erik ten Hag be sacked, Tuchel would certainly listen to an offer. But United shouldn’t wait too long. FC Barcelona also has a chance with Tuchel if sporting director Deco sees him as the number one successor to Xavi.

United are also said to be very interested in Mathys Tel (18). The striker of FC Bayern was considering leaving FC Bayern in the summer because of Tuchel. Now that Tuchel will no longer be there, the situation is open again.

But United also have their eyes on Leverkusen: Jeremie Frimpong (23) came from Celtic in 2021 for €11m. His contract until 2028 contains an exit clause: €40m. United had already set their sights on the Dutch international in 2023. At that time, the club owners expressed doubts about Frimpong’s height (1.71 m). He has eliminated that with his improvement this season (nine competitive goals, ten assists).

TOTTENHAM

Odilon Kossounou (23) came to Leverkusen from Club Bruges in 2021 for €23m. Under coach Alonso, he developed into a top defender. The Ivorian costs at least €50m and Tottenham are watching him.

CHELSEA

Nicolas Jackson (22) has not yet managed to solve the striker problem at Chelsea. Someone else could do that in future: Victor Boniface (23) came from Saint-Gilloise in 2023 for €16m. The striker scored 16 goals in 23 games and added eight goals. He is currently injured (adductors). Contract until 2028. Current market value €40m. Chelsea is tempting, but Bayer doesn’t want to sell him.

Another player from Leverkusen on the Chelsea list: Edmond Tapsoba (25) came from Guimarães from Portugal in 2020 for a transfer fee of €20m. The defender only extended his contract until 2028 in September 2023. In addition to the South Londoners, PSG, Man United and Tottenham are also interested. Current market value: €40m.

ASTON VILLA

Exequiel Palacios (25) came to Leverkusen from River Plate for €17m at the beginning of 2020. The world champion from Argentina is under contract until 2028. Aston Villa have expressed interest. But other clubs from the Premier League are also keeping an eye on him with Newcastle, Manchester United and Spain’s Atlético Madrid. Atletico also wants Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapié (22) for their defence.