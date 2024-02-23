Watch: Eden Hazard puts on a show in charity match: Goals, assists, rabonas, and more!

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard was at his very best during the charity match earlier today.

The 2024 edition of Match for Hope was undeniably a spectacle, as former football legends and online creators came together in a football game to raise funds for the Education Above All Foundation.

Among the star-studded lineup were renowned football legends such as Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Didier Drogba, and Kaka, alongside popular influencers including IShowSpeed, Chunkz, and AboFlah.

Chelsea’s former standout, Eden Hazard, showcased his enduring brilliance throughout the match, leaving spectators in awe with his performance.

The Belgian maestro effortlessly manoeuvred past players, displaying remarkable dribbling skills reminiscent of his prime.

His contributions included a splendid goal, as well as several assists and jaw-dropping displays of skill, including a few audacious rabonas.

Eden Hazard was tearing it up at the Match for Hope ? pic.twitter.com/WhfN1x0nRR — GOAL (@goal) February 23, 2024

He was one of the best players in the world at Chelsea but the move to Real Madrid proved to be a disaster, as his career went down hill from there.

Eventually, he ended up retiring from the game. But if the individual highlights show anything, it is that he has still got it.