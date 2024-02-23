Former Aston Villa striker turned pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed his preference for seeing Ipswich Town get promoted ahead of Leeds United in the Championship.

Despite Ipswich Town’s strong start to the campaign, their journey to promotion alongside Leicester City has faced stiff competition from Leeds United and Southampton.

With Leicester City solidifying their position at the top of the table, the race for the second promotion spot has intensified between Leeds United, Ipswich Town, and Southampton.

Currently, Leeds United and Ipswich Town are tied on points at 69, with Leeds holding a superior goal difference, while Southampton trails closely behind by two points in fourth place.

Speaking on TalkSport, Agbonlahor openly shared his choice for the Championship promotion, favouring Ipswich Town over Leeds United.

Agbonlahor highlighted the sentiment among fans, stating that many prefer Ipswich Town’s promotion due to their compelling story and potential achievement of back-to-back promotions.

He told talkSPORT: “I’d prefer if Ipswich went up before Leeds, Al.

“Under [Marcelo] Bielsa, they were losing 6-0 every game; it was like a basketball game! He was going man-for-man with Marcus Rashford; he [Bielsa] had Luke Ayling at right-back. Rashford would be clean through, spinning, and score.

“Everyone I speak to, they are like, ‘yeah, I want Ipswich to come up’. They’re people’s second team, and the story of getting promoted two years in a row — imagine that.”