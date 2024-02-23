28-year-old won’t be at Tottenham next season as Spurs plan to sell for £18m

Tottenham are very likely to sell midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer as the Denmark star is not a key player for Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian coach has preferred other options for his midfield as the 28-year-old is not 100 per cent suited to the new Spurs coach’s style of play.

Hojbjerg has been given game time this season but has started just six Premier League matches during the campaign, which shows where he is in the pecking order.

According to Football Insider, the former Southampton player won’t be at Tottenham next season as the North London club plan to sell him.

The Premier League side value Hojbjerg around the £15m-18m mark and given that he is only 28 and has a lot of experience in England’s top flight, it will be interesting to see who makes an offer.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus have been linked to the midfielder in recent months but Premier League clubs will likely get involved once it is confirmed that the Spurs star is up for sale.

Tottenham are expected to strengthen their squad significantly over the summer and £18m would be a big help in achieving that.