Jamie Carragher takes brutal dig at Rio Ferdinand as he reignites feud

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has once again taken a dig at Rio Ferdinand, referring to him as a “poor man’s Van Dijk”.

The pair have a history of exchanging jabs on social media regarding various topics.

Carragher once claimed that Ferdinand tried to push a move to Chelsea during a bad spell at United while the Manchester United legend often takes dig Carragher’s lack of a Premier League title win.

The pair most recently had a spat on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the influence of Qatar World Cup and the Saudi Pro League.

And Carragher could not resist insulting Ferdinand again during CBS’ coverage of the Champions League while Liverpool played Luton in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came back from a goal down to win 4-1 at Anfield, and it was their captain Virgil van Dijk who sparked the comeback with an equalising header in the second half.

Micah Richards posted a video on Instagram where he asks Carragher to react to the goal.

Carragher hailed Van Dijk as the best centre-back the Premier League has ever seen, emphasising his dominance on the field.

He said:

“You don’t need to analyse that. Look at the colossus, look at him, look at him! A marvel of modern science. He is the best centre-back the Premier League has ever seen, by a mile.”

And when Richards asked him to compare Van Dijk to other legendary Premier League defenders like Ferdinand, John Terry, Sol Campbell, and Tony Adams, Carragher admitted he can see John Terry playing alongside him but dismissed the option of Ferdinand, calling him a “poor man’s Van Dijk.”

Jamie Carragher has reignited his feud with Rio Ferdinand ? He called him a "poor man's Virgil van Dijk" ?https://t.co/nf4HwOUmqc pic.twitter.com/awvJIRJGPX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 23, 2024

His remark is unlikely to go unnoticed by Ferdinand, continuing their ongoing rivalry and banter.