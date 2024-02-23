Liverpool coach sets return date for two major stars, over a month away

Liverpool’s injury worries got a lot worse throughout the last week and two of their major stars won’t return to action until after the next international break.

Last Friday, goalkeeper Alisson Becker picked up a muscle injury in training, while Trent Alexander-Arnold came off at halftime in the Reds’ recent match with Burnley with a problem.

Other stars. such as Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, have been added to the list since but speaking at a press conference on Friday, Liverpool assistant coach Pep Ljinders has stated that Alisson and Alexander-Arnold won’t return until after the international break in March.

“Ali has a muscle injury. Trent, LCL. Jota, medial ligament, MCL. Curtis [has] a high ankle sprain. They will be longer out,” the Dutch coach said via Liverpool.com.

“Curtis is probably the first one [to come back] around the international break. All the others will be after the international break.”

The first game Liverpool have scheduled after the international break takes place on 31 March against Brighton. This timeframe would see the duo miss a key Premier League match against Man City, the Carabao Cup final, two rounds of the FA Cup and both Europa League round of 16 matches.

This is a major blow for Jurgen Klopp due to the importance of the pair but the Reds are coping so far and will try to make that continue over the next month.