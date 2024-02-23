Liverpool plotting move for highly-rated Championship midfielder

Liverpool’s interest in Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is heating up, with reports suggesting that the Reds are preparing to make a move for the highly-rated youngster in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The highly-rated youngster made his debut for the club at the start of the season in a 2-2 draw against Cardiff and has since then established himself as a key player in Daniel Farke’s team.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke recently reported that the 17-year-old sensation has caught the eye of several top clubs, including Liverpool.

It’s believed that Leeds will face a tough challenge in warding off potential suitors for their prized midfield gem.

And as per the latest from TeamTalk, Liverpool are expected to make a firm move for Gray come the summer window.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has also weighed in on the potential move, expressing his belief that Gray has the talent to thrive at the highest level.

He noted Gray’s impressive performances for Leeds United, emphasising the similarities in expectations between the Championship and the Premier League.

Speaking to GGRecon, he said:

“For a young player to be able to show the ability and consistency in order to be in that side is impressive. Leeds are a big team, let’s be fair, and the expectation at Leeds, especially the Championship, is that they shouldn’t be there and should be in the Premier League.”

“So in many ways, he’s learning what it would be like to play at Liverpool because the expectation at Liverpool is the same, but on a different level of course.

“Would it be better for him in the long-term to stay at Leeds United next season? I’m not sure.”

Gray, hailing from Durham, has been a consistent performer for Leeds United this season, featuring in 31 games and contributing 2 assists.

His versatility is a notable asset, having showcased his ability to excel in various positions, primarily as a right-back in 21 outings while also impressing in midfield roles in 13 matches across all competitions.