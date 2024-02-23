Liverpool want to appoint key Bayer Leverkusen man alongside Xabi Alonso

While the team searches for backroom changes, Liverpool are getting ready to make a move for Simon Rolfes, the director of Bayer Leverkusen.

Given that the Reds are eager to add a top-draw sporting director and are pursuing Xabi Alonso, the move may be well received.

Liverpool are eager to recruit a sporting director and are gearing up for significant managerial changes behind the scenes.

Jorg Schmadtke filled the former role last summer, albeit on a temporary basis that ended at the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Schmadtke was never considered by Liverpool as a long-term solution, despite his strong performance in the past two transfer windows.

Now that Jurgen Klopp is ready to depart the team, the organisation needs a long-term planner to aid with the creation of another significant project at Anfield.

While West Ham are prepared to battle to keep Tim Steidten at the London Stadium, Liverpool have their sights set on him.

Now, Liverpool have another target in sights and that is Simon Rolfes, 42, of Bayer Leverkusen, who has exceptional work history with the Bundesliga team.

Although Liverpool will need to exert a great deal of pressure to persuade Leverkusen to allow the 42-year-old to depart, the thought of Rolfes is a positive step. Given the opportunity to follow Xabi Alonso to Anfield in the summer and carry on their fantastic collaboration—albeit at a different club and level—he could be receptive to the notion.

Since Klopp is leaving, Liverpool view Xabi Alonso as their top choice to succeed him. This is already well known.

The Spaniard has performed admirably at Leverkusen, helping the team stay undefeated this season and maintain a commanding lead in the Bundesliga championship fight.