According to David Moyes, West Ham have launched a new contract offer to him, but he hasn’t decided whether to accept it or not.

Given the Hammers’ problems since the beginning of the year, there was some question that he would receive a new contract offer when his present one expires this summer.

Moyes appears to be in control of his own fate in London.

‘There’s a contract there for me.’ – said Moyes.

‘I’m the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season, to make sure everything is correct, to concentrate on this season.

‘I’ve really enjoyed my four years. I’ll see my contract out. There are plenty of reasons. I’ve got to make sure it’s the right thing for the club, for me and my family. I’ve spoken to the board. I’ve had a fabulous four years. We’ll sort it out but I’m happy to wait.’ – finished West Ham boss.