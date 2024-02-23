The summer could inspire far more than a managerial hunt for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are understood to be ‘very interested’ in Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel, whilst maintaining an appreciation for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong.

“United are also said to be very interested in Mathys Tel (18). The striker of FC Bayern was considering leaving FC Bayern in the summer because of Tuchel. Now that Tuchel will no longer be there, the situation is open again,” Christian Falk reported in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“But United also have their eyes on Leverkusen: Jeremie Frimpong (23) came from Celtic in 2021 for €11m.

“His contract until 2028 contains an exit clause: €40m. United had already set their sights on the Dutch international in 2023. At that time, the club owners expressed doubts about Frimpong’s height (1.71 m). He has eliminated that with his improvement this season (nine competitive goals, ten assists).

Erik ten Hag’s men are understood to have been historically keen on reinforcing the fullback position.

Whilst the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund in the summer appears to now finally be paying dividends – with nine goal contributions in his last six games – an opportunity to tempt away a talent with as high a ceiling as Tel could be irresistible.

The 18-year-old Frenchman has enjoyed a remarkable season for the German giants this term, registering 10 goal contributions across 28 games. On a per-minutes-played basis, that equates to a goal or assist every 73.5 minutes in 2023/24.

Of course, the arrival of a new manager could change things – particularly if the incumbent champions are successful in luring a coach with a track record for developing young talent.

The arrival of a certain Xabi Alonso, for instance, would most certainly meet that objective.