Why Mbappe’s situation is set to have huge repercussions for Erling Haaland at Man City

Erling Haaland is back and banging in the goals for Man City, just at the point of the season when they need him to be at his very best.

The Norwegian spent an extended period on the sidelines over the festive period and early part of the new year but is clearly keen to make up for lost time.

Whether his goals will contribute to another Premier League and Champions League-winning season will only be seen in due course.

Mbappe has outscored Erling Haaland in 23/24

Another European hot-shot, Kylian Mbappe, has been similarly effective for Paris Saint-Germain in 2023/24 (32 club goals to Haaland’s 22 according to WhoScored), though he won’t be doing so for much longer in the French capital after announcing he would be leaving at the end of the current campaign.

According to Fichajes, however, the Cityzens incredibly are under the impression that a proposed move for the French World Cup winner to Real Madrid may not complete, and instead the La Liga champions-elect will target Haaland in Mbappe’s stead.

As a result, and to keep the striker from the clutches of the Spanish giants, the outlet report that Man City will hand Haaland a new contract which will include a bumper pay rise and a release clause.

From Haaland’s point of view, he doesn’t appear to have made any attempts – either himself or via his agent – that would hint at him wanting to leave, so any new deal would simply be as a result of his current club wanting to fend off any other supposed interest.