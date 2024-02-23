Report reveals Mourinho wanted to bring Tottenham legend to AS Roma but the club did not allow it

During his tenure at AS Roma last summer, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reportedly sought to bolster the club’s goalkeeping position by targeting legendary Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Mourinho had identified Lloris as a potential addition to Roma’s squad, aiming to revamp the goalkeeping department.

However, his plans were hindered when the club’s owners intervened and vetoed the move, despite Mourinho’s interest in signing the French shot-stopper.

That is according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, which claims that the reason behind the veto was the owners’ preference to maintain the existing goalkeeping setup, with Rui Patricio as the starting goalkeeper and Mile Svilar as the backup option.

Despite Mourinho’s desire to bring in Lloris, the club opted to stick with their current arrangement.

Lloris left Tottenham after more than a decade of being a loyal servant to the club, playing over 400 games for the club and keeping 151 clean sheets across all competitions.

His successor Guglielmo Vicario came in the summer and has been sensational between the sticks. Not only has he proven to be a stunning keeper, but also a natural leader.