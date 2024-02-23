Newcastle United are getting closer to turning Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall’s loan spell at St. James’ Park into a permanent switch this summer.

The Magpies have an obligation to buy the left-back for £28m, plus £7m in add-ons if certain performance-related criteria are met.

The 19-year-old is getting closer to hitting some of those markers and therefore, he could be heading to Tyneside permanently from next season onwards.

This comes via Eddie Howe, who has said about Hall’s situation at Newcastle: “I think he’s getting closer every game. While I’m not on top of that on a daily basis, I’m sure he’s very close.”

Hall has played just 11 matches for Newcastle this season having last started a game in November – a 2-0 defeat away to AFC Bournemouth. The youngster is not getting many minutes at present and has been an unused substitute in the past five matches for the Magpies.

A guaranteed £28m is a lot to be paying for a player who is not used much but being only 19, the defender has plenty of time to develop and justify that price tag.