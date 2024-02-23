Given that David Raya has been the team’s star player at the Emirates, Aaron Ramsdale is expected to depart Arsenal at the end of the current campaign.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, he is once again the subject of speculation reports, having first surfaced in January to Newcastle.

Newcastle is thought to be the team most likely to recruit Ramsdale from Arsenal during the summer transfer season, according to Sportslens.

They claim that Chelsea, who must find a goalkeeper before the 2024–25 Premier League season begins, will probably also be interested in the 25-year-old.

At this point, though, Newcastle are seen as the favorites, and Ramsdale is eager for a new beginning.