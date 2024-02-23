In-form Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has suffered a muscle injury which will keep him out for two to three weeks.

This means Hojlund could miss a crucial week of football which includes a home game against Fulham, a trip to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup 5th round followed by the big Manchester derby. He could also miss the game against Everton on 8th March.

The young striker’s remarkable form has been pivotal in United’s recent run, as he became the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive games.

His efforts have played a significant role in United’s four consecutive league wins, a feat they had not accomplished all season.

The brilliant run has helped them close the gap to top 4, with them now just three points behind Tottenham and 5 points behind Aston Villa.

His injury will come as a big blow for Erik ten Hag who is reportedly set to replace him with Scott McTominay in the attack.