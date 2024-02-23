Claret and Hugh have learned that people close to Lucas Paqueta are worried that Moyes will force the South American star back into action in time for match against Brentford.

That wouldn’t be the first time Moyes has done that. The last time the Brazilian was hurt, the Scot actually took care of it, racing him back for match against Bristol City after he hobbled off during our 2-0 victory over Arsenal barely ten days earlier.

Paqueta had a knee injury during our FA Cup match against Bristol City, and he hasn’t appeared on the field for us since early January.