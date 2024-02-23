When West Ham employed Tim Steidten as their new technical director, the expectation that he might bring in some top talent was quickly realised.

Names such as Edson Alvarez and Mo Kudus boosted the Hammers ranks – and how!

West Ham can’t buy a win at present

Despite a horrendous drop off from David Moyes’ men since the New Year – the East Londoners haven’t won a game in any competition in 2024 – there can’t really be too much blame attached to Steidten.

If anything, it would appear that the style of play which Moyes insists upon isn’t conducive to getting the best out of the new signings, James Ward-Prowse included.

The Athletic (subscription required) also allege that there have been arguments between Moyes and Steidten over transfer targets, suggesting that, in fact, the Scot doesn’t appreciate anyone meddling in what he would appear to believe is his domain.

The outlet also go on to note that Steidten wants 23-year-old Ben Johnson to stay at the club.

Johnson has turned down two contract offers so far and his current one ends following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, so Steidten will need to work hard and fast if he wants to convince the defender that his future is at the London Stadium.

Perhaps the removal of Moyes, whose own contract is due to end at the same time, would go some way to convincing him Johnson to stay put.

That scenario would certainly strengthen Steidten’s own position and perhaps keep him from Liverpool’s clutches in the process.