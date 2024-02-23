Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed to Spurs News that a move for the 26-year-old defender at the end of the season cannot be ruled out and Chelsea have looked at the former Tottenham defender as well.

“My understanding is they are looking for someone who can possibly play both sides, not Diego Dalot but someone of that ilk,” Bailey said. “I wouldn’t necessarily rule it out, Walker-Peters is someone who Chelsea looked at as well. For these signings as well, the fourth centre-half I still think is probably Lloyd Kelly or Tosin Adarabioyo to come in on a free. Good Premier League players but at the end of the day, they are going to be fourth choice. Spurs don’t need to go and spend £60 million on a centre half.”

When Spurs sold him to Southampton, they inserted a £30 million buyback clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether they decide to trigger it in the summer.

Tottenham already have two right-backs in Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal. Signing another full-back wouldn’t make a lot of sense. Tottenham have other priorities and they should look to improve the other areas of their squad first.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they could certainly use a quality right-back as an alternative to Reece James. James has had his fair share of injury problems and Chelsea need a reliable backup option.

Walker-Peters has been a key player for Southampton since joining the club and he has proven his quality in the Premier League in the past.

The 26-year-old will certainly be tempted to return to the top flight and the opportunity to play for clubs like Tottenham and Chelsea will be hard to turn down.

The defender needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team action and he should look to seek gametime assurances before making the move. It remains to be seen whether the player is keen on a return to his boyhood club at the end of the season.