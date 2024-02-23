Leeds United are keen on signing Joe Rodon permanently at the end of the season.

However, the asking price could be a major problem for the Championship outfit.

The Wales international has been outstanding for Leeds in the Championship this season and he will return to Tottenham upon the expiry of his loan deal. He has a contract with the London club until the summer of 2025.

Initially, it was expected that Tottenham would sell him permanently for a fee of around £15 million, but recent reports from Alasdair Gold suggest that Tottenham could be looking at £20 million for the player.

“I think Joe Rodon’s going to go for a fair whack of money. I think this is exactly what Spurs want from these kind of loan deals. “Especially with having no option on the deal, Leeds, Rodon could be up there. You know, he could be like £15m upwards. Maybe even if he is incredible and gets them up, you could be looking at £20m. Spurs could end up making a profit on him.”

Leeds will certainly struggle to afford him in that case.

The 26-year-old does not have a future at Tottenham and he needs to leave them permanently so that he can play regular first team football.

A permanent move to Leeds would have been ideal for all parties and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to sell him for a more reasonable price.